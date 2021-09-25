The Saskatoon Police Service are warning the public about a phone scam that has resurfaced.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it has received several complaints of a caller, posing as a police officer or lawyer, claiming a victim’s family member is in trouble with the police and requires financial assistance to make bail or pay a ticket.

According to the release, SPS does not contact people in this manner and encourages anyone contacted this way to use extreme caution, especially when asked to send emergency money.

Police recommend asking the caller questions to verify their identity if a call of this nature is received and ask for a phone number to call the “relative” back once you have checked in with other family members.

If you suspect fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the Saskatoon Police Service.