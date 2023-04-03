Saskatoon police seize sawed-off shotgun in arrest
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on firearms charges on Friday after breaking up a fight in progress, according to Saskatoon police.
Police were called to the intersection of Avenue P South and 20th Street West around 2:30 p.m. on Friday with the report of a fight between a man and woman near the intersection, a police news release.
The responding officers took both people into custody. After discovering the man had outstanding warrants they searched his bag and found a sawed-off shotgun, police said.
He faces charges including carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The woman was released without charges.
