Saskatoon police seize sawed-off shotgun in arrest

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on firearms charges on Friday after breaking up a fight in progress, according to Saskatoon police.

Police were called to the intersection of Avenue P South and 20th Street West around 2:30 p.m. on Friday with the report of a fight between a man and woman near the intersection, a police news release.

The responding officers took both people into custody. After discovering the man had outstanding warrants they searched his bag and found a sawed-off shotgun, police said.

He faces charges including carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The woman was released without charges.