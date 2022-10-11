Saskatoon police seize over 600 grams of meth and cocaine

Saskatoon police seized 461.7 grams of meth, 31.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 174.1 grams of a meth and cocaine mixture, $7,690 cash, shotgun ammunition, scales, cell phones and 40 packages of cannabis extracts in an Oct. 6 bust. Saskatoon police seized 461.7 grams of meth, 31.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 174.1 grams of a meth and cocaine mixture, $7,690 cash, shotgun ammunition, scales, cell phones and 40 packages of cannabis extracts in an Oct. 6 bust.

