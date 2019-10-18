Two people are facing charges after Saskatoon police seized nearly 700 grams of meth in a trafficking investigation.

Drug Unit detectives on Thursday witnessed apparent drug deals in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue North, police said in a news release.

A 29-year old-man was arrested and was found to be in possession of 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, bear spray and $3,660 in cash, according to police.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at an apartment in the 500 block of 5th Avenue North.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested there and detectives seized an additional 696.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia, police say.

The man faces trafficking and weapon charges. The woman is also charged with trafficking.

Both are expected to appear in court Friday morning.