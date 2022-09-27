Saskatoon police seize more than $20K, luxury cars in drug bust

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged a man and woman from Saskatoon with drug trafficking, seizing some big-ticket items in the process

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 22 around 6:15 p.m.

“Officers observed the duo engaged in a suspected drug transaction in the 300 block of 4th Avenue North,” SPS said in a news release.

“Their arrests were successfully effected minutes later and a short distance away.”

The 42-year-old man and 39-year-old woman are facing several charges of drug trafficking.

As part of the arrest, police say they seized more than $20,000 in cash, nearly 225 grams of powdered cocaine and around 518 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

More than 700 Dilaudid tablets were also found, SPS said.

A 2009 Hyundai Genesis and a 2013 Lincoln MKX were also seized.