Saskatoon police seize more than $20K, luxury cars in drug bust

Saskatoon police seized more than $20,000 in cash, nearly 225 grams of powdered cocaine and around 518 grams of crystal methamphetamine during a drug trafficking investigation. (SPS) Saskatoon police seized more than $20,000 in cash, nearly 225 grams of powdered cocaine and around 518 grams of crystal methamphetamine during a drug trafficking investigation. (SPS)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed

Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London