SASKATOON -- Two Saskatoon men are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant by members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, Saskatoon police say.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, police searched a home in the 200 block of Montreal Avenue South. They found two men, ages 24 and 25, just under a gram of methamphetamine, a loaded, modified .22 calibre rifle and numerous pieces of stolen identification, according to a news release.

The 24-year-old was found with almost eight grams of meth and was charged with possession of meth and breach of probation.

The 25-year-old faces weapons charges and 19 counts of possession of stolen property in relation to the stolen IDs.