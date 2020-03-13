SASKATOON -- Eleven people have been arrested following a search warrant and a drug investigation Thursday, police say.

Around 8:15 p.m. police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Queen Street. Six people were taken into custody, according to a news release.

Officers seized a loaded modified shotgun, ammunition, a pellet pistol, machetes, .22 ammunition and a crossbow, Saskatoon Police Service said in the release.

A 28-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing 10 weapons and firearm charges.

Prior to the execution of the warrant, three people were arrested after exiting the home and police say they seized a small amount of fentanyl pills and crystal methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old man, 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman are facing drug charges.

Also prior to the execution of the warrant, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that had left the home and two men were arrested..

A 29-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 24 weapons and firearms charges. Inside the vehicle police say officers seized crystal methamphetamine, bear spray, brass knuckles, and a loaded sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.

Of the 11 people arrested, five people were released without charges.