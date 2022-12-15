Saskatoon police seize drugs, weapons, cash after vehicle search

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 34-year-old Saskatoon man after a drug trafficking investigation.

The man was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 1600 block of 33 Street West, an SPS news release said.

Police found various drugs in his vehicle including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia.

SPS said they also searched the man’s home in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive and seized $5,300 in cash, 339 grams of methamphetamine, 36 grams of fentanyl, 43 hydromorphone tablets, bear spray, a knife, a conducted energy weapon, ammunition for three types of firearms and more drug paraphernalia.

The man has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Hydromorphone, Possession of the Proceeds of Crime, and Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace.