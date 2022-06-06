Saskatoon police seize drugs, guns

A man is facing charges after a Saskatoon police drug trafficking investigation.

A 36-year-old man suspected of selling cocaine and methamphetamine was taken into custody on June 2, according to police

The man was arrested at a home in the 400 block of Ludlow Street.

He was believed to have access to guns, police said in a news release.

The man was found to be in possession of a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, just over 40 grams of methamphetiamine, 27 grams of cocaine and 34 grams of cannabis, according to police.

The man also allegedly had 85 hydromorphone pills and 80 morphine pills.

The man was also in possession of drug packaging and a scale, police said.

Following the man's arrest, police searched a home in Waldheim.

A loaded .357 revolver and ammunition, a dismantled bolt action rifle, gun parts and ammunition, and soft body armour were among the items seized by police.

The man faces numerous drug and gun-related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.