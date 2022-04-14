Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash and cars in drug bust
A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman face several drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
Police took the suspects into custody near a business in the 300 block of Confederation Drive on March 29 with the help of the tactical support unit, according to a news release.
Police then executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of 37th Street West, which allegedly resulted in the seizure of the following items:
- 60 grams of cocaine
- 424 grams of buffing agent
- $3,949 cash
- Loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and three loaded magazines
- Harrington & Richardson revolver handgun
- Bear spray
- Bulletproof vest
- Scales and other equipment consistent with drug trafficking
- Six Cellular phones
- 2004 Jeep Liberty
- 2009 Lexus IS250
