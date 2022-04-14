Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash and cars in drug bust

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman face several drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Police took the suspects into custody near a business in the 300 block of Confederation Drive on March 29 with the help of the tactical support unit, according to a news release.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of 37th Street West, which allegedly resulted in the seizure of the following items: