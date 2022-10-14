Saskatoon police seize cocaine and crack in afternoon bust

A 37-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges after executing a search on the 2000 block of Main Street yesterday.

Officers entered the residence with a search warrant around 4:00 p.m., concluding an investigation into a dial-a-dope operation.

They seized a small amount of cash, 87.4 grams of powdered cocaine, 8.7 grams of crack cocaine, forged identification documents and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The 37-year-old faces charges for drug trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of forged documents.

The police unit responsible for the seizure is funded by the Government of Saskatchewan through the ministry of corrections and policing.