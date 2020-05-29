Saskatoon police seize cash, heroin, cocaine in drug bust
Saskatoon police say officers seized drugs, cash and paraphernalia in a recent investigation. (Saskatoon Police Service)
Three men face charges after a Saskatoon police drug investigation which turned up more than $20,000 in cash.
As part of the investigation, police observed apparent drug trafficking in a parking lot in the 400 block of Confederation Drive, according to a news release.
Police conducted two traffic stops, arresting two men, 41 and 40, and finding $4,275 in cash and three cell phones in one vehicle, the release said.
A 28-year-old man was arrested from the second traffic stop and officers located 2.1 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution.
As a result of the traffic stops, two search warrants were executed. At an apartment in the 900 block of Duchess Street, police say officers located and seized:
- 403.74 grams of heroin
- 250 grams of soft cocaine
- 472 grams of a cutting agent
- $2415 in cash
- A money counter machine
- Drug paraphernalia and packaging consistent with drug trafficking.
In a hotel room in the 100 block of Circle Drive West, police say officers located and seized:
- 298.5 grams of soft cocaine
- 73.9 grams of hard cocaine
- $17,240 in cash, scales
- Two cell phones
- Packaging consistent with drug trafficking