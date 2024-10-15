Saskatoon police seize cash, guns, vehicles and drugs in trafficking bust

Saskatoon police arrested five people and seized kilos of cocaine and methamphetamine in a targeted bust this month.

An investigation dubbed “Project Separate” concluded on Oct. 6 when police say they arrested the first accused, 27-year-old Abdullah Seif-Aldeen, near a business in the 300 block of Meadows Parkway, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Along with Allen Luong, 36, and 57-year-old Mario diBattista, Seif-Aldeen faces a variety of charges for trafficking cocaine in kilogram quantities.

Seif-Aldeen also faces charges related to trafficking meth in similar quantities, alongside 34-year-old Mahamed Osman.

One man, 24-year-old Ammar Amesh, was charged with trafficking at the level of multiple ounces.

Police said multiple units were involved in the investigation, which lead to the execution of search warrants at four different east-side homes, and one business on the 2900 block of Faithful Avenue.

Officers seized over four kilos of cocaine and nearly three kilos of meth in the bus, along with about $16,000 in cash, kilos of buffing agent, a carbine rifle, a prohibited Colt 38 revolver, ammunition, a cocaine press, money counter, scales, vacuum sealer and cell phones.

Police also seized seven vehicles as evidence including a 2019 Land Rover, a 2013 Honda Pilot, 2015 Dodge Durango, 2013 Infiniti Jx35, 2022 Dodge Ram, 2016 Audi RS7 and a 2011 Ford F250.