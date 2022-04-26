Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation

A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.

The man was arrested on April 22 in a parking lot in the 1700 bock of Preston Avenue North, Sasktoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Following the man's arrest, a home in the 400 block of Keely Way was searched along with a vehicle, SPS said.

"Investigators located 126.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately $1200 in cash, a revolver, cell phone and drug paraphernalia," SPS said in the release.

The man faces drug trafficking and gun-related charges.