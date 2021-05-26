SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they used a Taser to bring a suspected drug trafficker into custody.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Keevil Crescent.

According to a news release, a 26-year-old woman refused to comply with police commands and officers deployed a Taser.

After she was medically assessed on scene, the woman was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

Inside the home, police say they seized 822 grams of soft cocaine, 340g of hard cocaine, nearly 500 Xanax pills, 27g of psilocybin, four kilograms of “buff” (filler), more than $100,000 cash, cell phones and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

A second search warrant was executed around the same time at a home in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested without incident.

A cell phone and more than $500 cash was seized from the home, police say.

Both women face trafficking charges.

The incident involving the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with police policy.