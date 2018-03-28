Saskatoon Police are investigating an armed robbery. It happened just before midnight Tuesday evening at a business in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive.

Two men walked into the business with a butcher knife and demanded cash, before leaving on foot.

The first suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall, and was wearing a grey jacket with the hood up, a ball cap, and had a bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as around 5’10” tall, and was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and a ball cap.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon the Police Service at 306-975-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.