Saskatoon police seeking public assistance in the 2020 historical homicide

Saskatoon police have renewed its request for public assistance in the 2020 historical homicide of Isaiah Brunton.

On February 17, 2020, 17-year-old Brunton was shot and left in critical condition at an address in the 200 block of Avenue S North, according to a news release.

Later that day, Brunton succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.

In the wake of his death, Saskatoon police officer Matt Ingrouille wrote an open letter calling for better support for at-risk youth.

Ingrouille said Brunton was a friend of his son, a foster child with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

Ingrouille wrote to MLA Gordon Wyant that his son would be dead if it weren’t for the “Circles of Care” program run by Eagles Nest, a centre for at-risk youth. He said foster parents aren’t given the help needed to handle kids struggling with trauma and mental health issues.

In a statement on Thursday, police said the investigation into Brunton’s killing remains open and no suspects have been arrested.

Police believe members of the public may have information helpful in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.