Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.

“The event was held at a hotel on Airport Drive and was attended by many people who, following investigation, were found to be in violation of the Saskatchewan Public Health Order,” police said in a news release.

To date, police have laid one charge under the Public Health Act and issued three additional tickets.

Investigators have also developed images of 15 people who were present at the event and were in violation of the public heath order, police say.

Members of the public can remain anonymous and leave a tip should they recognize anyone pictured.

“It is important to note that enforcement under the Public Health Order must take into consideration the specific wording of the order and the likelihood of conviction, based on the evidence collected,” the release said.

“As it has been stated before, SPS enforcement of the PHO is conducted in partnership with Public Health Inspectors. Enforcement is not always visible and largely occurs after the incident.”

The investigation into the event has required more than 160 hours of investigative time, police say.