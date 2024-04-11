Saskatoon police seek tips about theft of veterinary drugs

Saskatoon police are looking for tips about a recent theft of veterinary drugs.

Someone broke into a veterinary trailer that was parked in the 300 block of Aerogreen Crescent between the evening of April 1 and about 5 a.m. on April 2, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The drugs, that are not intended for human consumption, include Atravet, Gonavet, Lidocaine, Bioestrovet, Netricure, and Folltropin. Police say they were all labelled in glass vials when they were stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who knows where the stolen veterinary drugs are, can call the Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

“While the Saskatoon Police Service does respond to some reports of overdoses, including those that are fatal, we do not respond to all overdoses that occur. Only the Saskatchewan Coroners Service can confirm that an overdose caused a death and which drugs may have contributed to it,” police said.

“Any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death.”