Saskatoon police seek 'person of interest' in homicide

Police in Saskatoon are asking for the public's help in finding a man they're calling a "person of interest" in a recent homicide.

Melissa Bear, 33, died in hospital after she was found injured in a home in the 1100 block of St. Paul's Place on Aug. 29.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said investigators are hoping to locate 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell.

Police describe Bluebell as five-feet-eight inches tall with a medium build. Police say he has "ILL" on the knuckles of his right hand, a tattoo of a dagger on his right wrist and the letters "DTB" on his upper left arm.

SPS asks anyone with information about Bluebell's whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.