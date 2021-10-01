SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 96-year-old woman.

Sophia Wieczorek was last seen leaving her home in the 2300 block of 20th Street West on Friday morning.

She was last seen travelling eastbound on 20th Street West on foot, police said in a news release.

She is believed to have a four-wheeled walker with a basket.

Police say her family is concerned as this is an unusual amount of time for Wieczorek to be gone without checking in.

She was last seen wearing a brown/purple knitted sweater and possibly brown pants. She also has an accent.