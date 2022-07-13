Saskatoon police seek man missing since July 7

The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old.

David John Rempel was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 7 in the 1000 block of Hunter Road.

Police and family are concerned as David is in a vulnerable state, police said in a news release.

Rempel is described as five-foot-seven and 160 pounds with blue eyes, short grey hair that is balding on top, yellowed teeth, and an overall slim build that is larger in the torso.

David is known to wear glasses and is believed to have been last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rempel is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.