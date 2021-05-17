Advertisement
Saskatoon police seek Jeep believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding this vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run May 10. (Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.
Police, paramedics and firefighters responded May 10 to the 3200 block of 33rd Street where they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Despite life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.
Police are seeking a blue, 2007 Jeep Compass, according to a news release.
The vehicle may have an Alberta licence plate and is likely to have visible front-end damage.
The back window may be missing and covered with plastic.