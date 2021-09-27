Advertisement
Saskatoon police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 3:08PM CST
Shawn Wiebe is shown in a photo provided by Saskatoon Police Service.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Saskatoon man.
Shawn Wiebe was last seen on Sept. 21, around 12 p.m. driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Saskatchewan license plate 395 HUV.
According to police, Wiebe's family is concerned he may be in a vulnerable state.
Wiebe s described as being 6 foot 3 inches and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, dial 911.