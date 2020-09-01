SASKATOON -- Police are asking for assistance in locating a woman who may be in a vulnerable state.

April Hamilton, 54, was last seen at 7:15 Monday morning at a residence in the 300 block of Burgess Crescent, according to police.

She is 5'0" in height, 138 lbs, with brown hair and wearing black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-975-8300.