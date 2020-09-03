Advertisement
Saskatoon police seek help finding 19-year-old who may be in vulnerable state
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 4:16PM CST
A photo of Hana Thompson provided by Saskatoon Police Service.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 19-year-old woman.
Hana Thompson was last seen at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge on Aug. 7 around 10 p.m., according to a police news release.
There are concerns about her safety because she may be in a vulnerable state, police said.
Thompson is five-foot-five and 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information about Thompson's location to call 306-975-9300.