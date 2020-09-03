SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 19-year-old woman.

Hana Thompson was last seen at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge on Aug. 7 around 10 p.m., according to a police news release.

There are concerns about her safety because she may be in a vulnerable state, police said.

Thompson is five-foot-five and 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information about Thompson's location to call 306-975-9300.