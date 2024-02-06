SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police seek Arizona U-Haul related to murder investigation

    Share

    Saskatoon police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that investigators say is connected to a recent murder.

    Officers charged 32-year-old Chantal Lee McLaren with first-degree murder after discovering a dead body in a home on Lisgar Avenue while executing a search warrant early Saturday morning.

    A 34-year-old man was also shot by a police officer outside the home during the search.

    Now, police are asking the public for help locating a 14-foot, 2010 Ford U-Haul truck they say is connected to the investigation.

    Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the truck — with Arizona licence plate AE05517 — is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

    McLaren is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

    Saskatchewan's police oversight agency is investigating the officer-involved shooting. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News