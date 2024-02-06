Saskatoon police seek Arizona U-Haul related to murder investigation

Saskatoon police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that investigators say is connected to a recent murder.

Officers charged 32-year-old Chantal Lee McLaren with first-degree murder after discovering a dead body in a home on Lisgar Avenue while executing a search warrant early Saturday morning.

A 34-year-old man was also shot by a police officer outside the home during the search.

Now, police are asking the public for help locating a 14-foot, 2010 Ford U-Haul truck they say is connected to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the truck — with Arizona licence plate AE05517 — is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

McLaren is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan's police oversight agency is investigating the officer-involved shooting.