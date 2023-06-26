Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Jayden Faith Morin and Tanya Faye Desjarlais are believed to be in Saskatoon, according to police.

They are wanted in connection with a June 10 incident at a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South.

While responding to a weapons call, police found an injured woman, 35-year-old Theresa Taysap. She died from her injuries shortly after she was taken to Royal University Hospital.

Police say Morin is five feet, eight inches tall and has a number of tattoos including a rosary on her left wrist, a broken heart on her left eye and a cross on her right cheek.

Saskatoon police are working to locate Jayden Faith Morin and Tanya Faye Desjarlais in connection with a June 10 homicide. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Desjarlais is five feet, eight inches and has tattoos of prayer hands on her left upper-arm, a rose on the right side of her neck and tribal design on her left hand.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the location of the two women to call Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police believe the suspects and Taysap knew each other.

Two others have been charged with second-degree murder in Taysap's death, 37-year-old Telsa Morin and 42-year-old Linda Sutherland.

In provincial court on June 12, Telsa Morin said “it was an accident,” and the gun was not supposed to be aimed at Taysap.

--With files from Rory Maclean