SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for more money in the city’s budget to add additional resources related to the safe consumption site set to open next year.

The force wants $1.6 million for eight new officers for a “Community Mobilization Unit.” The request is contained in a report to be tabled for approval at the Nov. 6 meeting of Board of Police Commissioners.

“Our research suggests that without a proactive and ongoing community safety plan there is a high likelihood for increased crime and disorder in areas surrounding the site,” the report says.

The police service says crime trends support having two officers on dedicated patrol on a “24 hour rotational basis." Officers should also have training on how to deal with the those facing addictions and understand the principles of harm reduction, it says.

The report says the issues in Riversdale and Pleasant Hill could be “exacerbated” by the opening of a safe consumption site. The Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) would operate in the surrounding area.

The request comes after the city’s preliminary budget was released, proposing an additional three officers in 2020 and four in 2021.

However, the budget says more officers are needed due to the city's growth.