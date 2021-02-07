SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are looking for two women following a stabbing Sunday morning.

Officers are investigating a stabbing which occurred at around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of 33rd Street West, police said in a news release.

A 21-year-old male was stabbed and transported to hospital, police said, however, his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police continue to look for two women in connection with this stabbing, according to a news release.