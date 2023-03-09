Saskatoon police searching for suspects after delivery driver allegedly robbed

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating an alleged armed robbery in the 400 block of Avenue P South.

Police responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an SPS news release.

“Upon arrival, officers located a delivery driver that had just been threatened and robbed of product at gun and knife-point near an apartment building in the area,” the release said.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.