Saskatoon Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 6:06AM CST
Saskatoon Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a business located in the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue was robbed Monday evening.
At around 8:20 p.m. police received a report of a man entering the building and demanding cash, while threatening an employee. It’s believed he was armed with bear spray or something similar.
The man left with cash and cigarettes. It is unknown which direction he fled.
He is described as Caucasian, standing 5’10 tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black balaclava-type mask, a tan or camo colored jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
