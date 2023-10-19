Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper

Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.

Starting in July, police received multiple reports of needles being found in schoolyards in the 1000 block of Hampton Circle and 400 block of Avenue W South.

“At the time, members of the School Resource Unit were not able to identify any avenues of investigation,” a Saskatoon police news release said.

Now, following a recent incident, investigators have video evidence of a person of interest believed to be responsible for the needle dumping.

Police believe the vandal is a man in his late 30s or early 40s, between five foot eight inches and five foot eleven inches, with stubble on his face and a mole on his cheek under his right eye.

“He has been observed on separate occasions wearing darker clothing while carrying a maroon/black backpack and walking stick(s),” police said.

Anyone with information or video evidence relevant to the case is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.