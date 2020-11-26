SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old.

Harley Shingoose was last seen leaving his home in the 1800 block of 22nd Street West on November 20th at about 2 p.m. He stands 5’9”, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket.

Police say there’s concern Shingoose is in a vulnerable state. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police.