SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are requesting the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Brooklyn Raine Bear.

She was reported missing on Dec. 26, 2020. Since then, police say investigators have been unable to locate her, although she has been seen by acquaintances.

She has been active on social media. However, that activity has recently stopped.

There are concerns for her welfare as she may be in a vulnerable state, police said in a news release.

Brooklyn is described as having a thin build, five-foot-six and 130 pounds. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes.

She has tattoos on both of her hands with the word “loyalty.” Her ears are pierced as well as her nose and right eyebrow.

Police believe she may be in Saskatoon or North Battleford.