SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for two suspects connected to a theft and assault with a weapon overnight.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road for a report of a bear mace incident, according a release sent out by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from being sprayed with bear mace, the release said.

According to police, the victim reports that a male and female entered the business and stole several items. The victim told officers he then went outside to see which direction the suspects left when the male suspect returned and bear maced the victim. The suspects then fled on foot.

A K-9 track was attempted but did not lead to an arrest, the release said.

The male suspect is described as being between 16 and 17 years old, 5’8” and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black hat and a black jacket.

The female suspect is described as being 14 years old, 5’5” and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.