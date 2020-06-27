Advertisement
Saskatoon police search for suspect after 23-year-old man suffers multiple stab wounds
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is searching for the person responsible for a violent attack Friday night that left a 23-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police say they responded to a call of a disturbance last night in the 200 block of Ave K South.
Patrol officers arrived and found a 23-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.
The victim was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they have not found the suspect, but say the person is known to the victim.