SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Skylar Tinker was last seen in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. N at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release sent out by police Friday night.

“There are concerns for his safety as he is new to city and may be in a vulnerable state,” the release said.

Police describe Tinker as five feet two inches tall and approximately 95 pounds.

He has short brown hair cut in a Mohawk style, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue bunnyhug, police said.

Anyone who has information on where he is located is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.