Advertisement
Saskatoon police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Police are searching for 12-year-old Skylar Tinker who was last seen in downtown Saskatoon on Sept. 24 (Source: Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Skylar Tinker was last seen in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. N at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release sent out by police Friday night.
“There are concerns for his safety as he is new to city and may be in a vulnerable state,” the release said.
Police describe Tinker as five feet two inches tall and approximately 95 pounds.
He has short brown hair cut in a Mohawk style, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue bunnyhug, police said.
Anyone who has information on where he is located is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.