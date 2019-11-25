Saskatoon police search for missing 12-year-old
Latoya Merasty, 12, was last seen Sunday evening.
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 9:39AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Latoya Merasty was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Avenue S South, according to police.
Merasty is 5'1, has shoulder-length dark hair and was last seen wearing a red, black and white coat, black leggings and black boots.
Anyone with information is about Merasty's whereabouts is encouraged to call police.