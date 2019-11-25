

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Latoya Merasty was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Avenue S South, according to police.

Merasty is 5'1, has shoulder-length dark hair and was last seen wearing a red, black and white coat, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information is about Merasty's whereabouts is encouraged to call police.