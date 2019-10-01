SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police continue to search for a 72-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon as he entered Royal University Hospital.

Police, Search and Rescue, and hospital security are checking the surrounding area and buildings to try to find Allan Landrie, police said in a news release.

Landrie is described as five-foot-eight and 110 pounds. He walks with a shuffle step and is hunched over.

He was last seen wearing a dark burgundy coat, black dress pants and white runners. He was also carrying a black backpack.