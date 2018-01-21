Saskatoon police search for 12-year-old girl
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 11:08AM CST
Saskatoon police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Angeline Zimmerman was last seen leaving her residence in the 100 block of Avenue J South. Police describe her as 5'1" tall, 105 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy leggings, a black sweater with a floral pattern and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More Stories
- Saskatoon councilors spend $13k on car allowance
- National hockey exhibit comes to Saskatoon
- Local business gets boost from crokicurl rink
- Environment Canada issues fog advisory in Saskatchewan
- Saskatoon police search for 12-year-old girl
- After huge U.S. crowds, European women join chorus for change 10
- Rona Ambrose: Trump nixing NAFTA is just a matter of 'when' 4
- Solar panel owner hit with $1,400 bill by Manitoba Hydro 1