Saskatoon police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Angeline Zimmerman was last seen leaving her residence in the 100 block of Avenue J South. Police describe her as 5'1" tall, 105 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy leggings, a black sweater with a floral pattern and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.