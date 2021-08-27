SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say no one was injured during a weapons call in the westview neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Police received a report at about 2:20 p.m. that a woman had sent a video with a gun, threatening to harm herself or others.

The tactical response unit responded to the 80 block of Davidson Crescent with an armoured rescue vehicle.

Officers took the woman into custody without incident around 3 p.m.

They also searched a home and seized two replica firearms.

