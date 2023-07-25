Saskatoon police say train was involved in Tuesday sudden death

Saskatoon police say a train was involved in a sudden death around Avenue F and 22nd Street on Tuesday.

A portion of the street was already blocked off as crews conducted emergency repair work on the railroad tracks in the area.

The repairs came to a stop on Tuesday afternoon as officers taped off an area just south of the work site.

According to a spokesperson from the Saskatoon Police Service, officers were called to the scene around 12:22 p.m.

"When they arrived on scene they did end up locating a woman who ended up being deceased, and we're investigating from there," spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said.

Investigators finished at the scene before 3 p.m.

A news release on Tuesday afternoon said the woman was identified and they were contacting her next of kin.

Police said the death is not considered suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Saskatchewan coroner.

A news release from the City of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon said detours would remain in effect on 22nd Street, as emergency repair work of the railroad tracks continues into Wednesday.

