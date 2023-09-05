Saskatoon police say they found a 3D-printed gun following a head-on crash

A Saskatoon man faces drug and firearm-related charges after a crash on a road southwest of the city on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the west end of 11th Street around 10 a.m. with reports of a head-on crash between a truck and a sedan.

The 33-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

The 36-year-old man driving the sedan suffered minor injuries but police said he refused treatment.

Police said the man showed signs of impairment, so officers searched his vehicle, seizing about $4,700 in cash, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of methamphetamine, a 3D-printed handgun, a replica revolver and a bulletproof vest.

According to the release, he’s charged with refusing to provide a breath sample, impaired driving, and several drug and weapons charges.