Saskatoon police say teens tried to evade officers in stolen truck

Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of stolen property following a pursuit by Saskatoon police on Saturday.

Around 4 a.m. police spotted a Ford truck at Avenue K South and 20th Street that had been reported stolen from the Prince Albert area, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The vehicle occupants, a 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old man, fled at high speeds when officers tried to stop the vehicle, police said.

After finding the vehicle abandoned at Walmer Road and Avenue H, police said they put a dog in pursuit and quickly found the two occupants.

Police said they also found two sawed-off rifles, ammunition, 297 grams of methamphetamine, cell phones and bear spray.