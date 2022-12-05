Saskatoon police say teen used BB gun to rob man

A 15-year-old boy is charged with armed robbery for allegedly holding up a man with a BB gun in the Confederation neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Saskatoon police were called to the 30 block of Cartier Crescent around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

A 19-year-old man reported being robbed by a teen boy with a firearm, police said. The boy then fled inside a residence, SPS said

Officers called in the tactical support team to contain the area. The 15-year-old was identified as he exited the residence with a group of others, police said.

Officers searched the residence and found a BB gun, SPS said.