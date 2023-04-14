Saskatoon police say Taser was used after suspect hit officer

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue a 26-year-old man who hit officers during an arrest.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning in the area of 16 Street West and Avenue P South, an SPS news release said.

“Police were responding to an unrelated matter when they observed a man known to be wanted on warrant walking in the area,” the release said.

“Upon informing the man that he would be placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant, a physical struggle ensued; the suspect struck the arresting officers multiple times causing injuries to both.”

Police used a Taser during the struggle and were able to successfully arrest the man with the help of additional officers, SPS said.

The man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, the release said.

SPS said they will review the incident in accordance with policy.