Saskatoon police say murder charge was reduced due to evidence

In the wake of "speculation throughout the community," Saskatoon police have taken social media to explain the decision to downgrade the charge in the Nov. 5 death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Lit Nightclub.

In posts to its social media accounts on Wednesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) referenced the video of Hashi's death "circulating on social media" and the discussion that has sprung up among those who have viewed the graphic cellphone footage.

The video footage shows an altercation involving Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, and Hashi. In one of the videos, Hashi is seen bleeding extensively as she is punched.

“Preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old woman for second-degree murder,” SPS said in the post.

“As the investigation progressed and officers were able to view video from multiple sources and interview witnesses, the evidence instead supported a charge of manslaughter. To protect the integrity of this investigation, we are not able to elaborate on the details that are of evidentiary value against the accused.”

Saskatoon police are in regular contact with the victim’s family and have extended support through victim services, the statement said.

Paige Theriault-Fisher faces a manslaughter charge in the death Hodan Hashi on Nov. 5 at Lit Nightclub in Saskatoon.Theriault-Fisher is charged with manslaughter in the death of Hodan Hashi, 23, at Lit Nightclub — located above the Crazy Cactus.

Police said they were called to the nightclub at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of the woman suffering from “a serious injury.”

Officers and paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Theriault-Fisher was arrested at the club. She was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.

“As an investigation progresses, officers are constantly evaluating the information they are gathering,” a spokesperson with the Saskatoon Police Service told CTV News on Monday.

“In this case, that meant changing the charge.”

Police said Theriault-Fisher and the victim knew each other.

Police are asking people to turn over cellphone footage to assist in the investigation.

Theriault-Fisher wore a white hoodie and glasses for her first appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court. The Crown opposed her release from custody.

She is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Hodan Hashi died following an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub. (Facebook/Hodan Hashi)

Hashi's family has started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of transporting her body home to Ottawa.

"It is with great disbelief that we lost Hodan Hashi, our sister, daughter and cousin to violence," the fundraiser's description says.

"She was a kind, gentle, giving soul who would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She was loved by many and was willing to show the love the world had to give," the fundraiser says.

-With files from Laura Woodward