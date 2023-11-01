Saskatoon police say man stole ambulance, drove over paramedic's foot

A 45-year-old man was charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and running over a paramedic’s foot on Tuesday.

Paramedics were attending to a patient around 9 p.m. on the 1100 block of 22nd Street West when police say a man got into the vehicle and started driving away.

The suspect drove over a paramedics foot before bystanders intervened and pulled him out of the vehicle, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The man was not involved in the medical emergency, police said.

He faces charges for theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.