    • Saskatoon police say man stole ambulance, drove over paramedic's foot

    A 45-year-old man was charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and running over a paramedic’s foot on Tuesday.

    Paramedics were attending to a patient around 9 p.m. on the 1100 block of 22nd Street West when police say a man got into the vehicle and started driving away.

    The suspect drove over a paramedics foot before bystanders intervened and pulled him out of the vehicle, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    The man was not involved in the medical emergency, police said.

    He faces charges for theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

