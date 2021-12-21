Saskatoon police say man's death no longer considered suspicious
Men holding cameras and clipboards can be seen going in and out of a home on Spadina Crescent East. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
Saskatoon police have concluded a 20-year-old man's death over the weekend is not suspicious.
Police were called to the home in the 1400 block of Spadina Crescent East just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
The responding officers found the man dead.
At first, investigators had treated the death as suspicious.
Police are not releasing the man's name.